BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 11,127 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $186,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $183,998,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock valued at $47,769,438.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

