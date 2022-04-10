BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $133.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average is $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $137.72.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.73.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.