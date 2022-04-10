BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after buying an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

ROK opened at $269.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

