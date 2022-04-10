BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,661 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $186.29 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.85.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

