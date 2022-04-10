BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $109,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $25,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $1,910,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $5,743,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 551,423 shares of company stock valued at $58,266,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NET stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.70. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 0.69.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus cut their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

