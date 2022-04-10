BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 347 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Okta were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.1% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $142.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.79. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.22.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

