Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,512.34

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,512.34 ($19.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,561 ($20.47). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,545 ($20.26), with a volume of 161,391 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.02) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.56) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.02) to GBX 1,750 ($22.95) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.95) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,605 ($21.05).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,451.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,512.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

