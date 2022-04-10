Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $245.19

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.19 ($3.22) and traded as low as GBX 232.83 ($3.05). Billington shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.06), with a volume of 6,631 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £30.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Billington alerts:

Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.