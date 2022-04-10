Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $245.19

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.19 ($3.22) and traded as low as GBX 232.83 ($3.05). Billington shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.06), with a volume of 6,631 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £30.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)
