BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. The Company’s first product, PURE EP ™ System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. “

NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $40.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.59. BioSig Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 195.52% and a negative net margin of 7,237.42%. Research analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $828,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 86.5% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 256,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the period. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

