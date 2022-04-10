Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.62

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 81972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.30%.

About Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

