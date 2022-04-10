Bismuth (BIS) Hits One Day Volume of $562.00

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $562.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0945 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002687 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

