Bitgear Market Cap Reaches $150,683.01 (GEAR)

Bitgear (GEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $150,683.01 and $20,996.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00045744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.59 or 0.07581061 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,660.02 or 0.99768278 BTC.

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

