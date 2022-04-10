BitTube Hits Market Cap of $290,752.66 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $290,752.66 and approximately $884.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.09 or 0.00550508 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 340,421,071 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

