BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE BJ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.