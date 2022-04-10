Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of BKH opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Hills by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Black Hills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

