Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.40.

NYSE BSM opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.25. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 144.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

