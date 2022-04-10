BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $377,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock traded down $12.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $736.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,779. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $750.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $844.45.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $924.94.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

