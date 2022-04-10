Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS remained flat at $$131.87 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,701,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $190.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.43.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

