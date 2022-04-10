Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.50

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 424000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Thursday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.30.
Bonhill Group Company Profile (LON:BONH)
Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, data and analytics, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.
