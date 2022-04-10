Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Booz Allen is in the process of implementing Vision 2020 which is aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth. It is witnessing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise, a strong performance in the global commercial market and disciplined acquisition. The company is also laboring hard in innovation areas like artificial intelligence, advanced engineering, directed energy and modern digital platforms, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. Partly due to these tailwinds, the company's share price has increased in the past year. However, Booz Allen is seeing an escalation in capital expenditure as it has increased investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. Also, high debt may weigh on its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasonality is a concern.”

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

BAH stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.