BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Lowered by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 173,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in BorgWarner by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

