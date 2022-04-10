Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $78.17 million and $1.47 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002393 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00262022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00021958 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.49 or 0.00651792 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

