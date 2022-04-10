Brad Gerstner Acquires 104,200 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 104,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $4,086,724.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Brad Gerstner acquired 135,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $5,208,300.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner purchased 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner purchased 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner acquired 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,602,000 after purchasing an additional 669,199 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

