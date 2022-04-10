Brad Gerstner Purchases 135,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $5,208,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brad Gerstner acquired 104,200 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,086,724.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner acquired 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner purchased 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Confluent by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.