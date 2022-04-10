BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.
The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $509.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.96.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile (NYSE:LND)
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.
