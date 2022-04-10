BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $509.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.