Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. 40,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,018. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $218,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18,395.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

