Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.71 Million

Brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) to post sales of $30.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $26.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $129.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $131.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.71 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $154.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $218,132. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after acquiring an additional 46,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. 40,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,018. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $456.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

