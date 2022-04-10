BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.61. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,509,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after buying an additional 844,362 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 810,839 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 504,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 412,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

