Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,060 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $246,128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $150,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $77.77. 22,331,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,682,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

