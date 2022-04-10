Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after buying an additional 117,132 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.77. 22,331,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,682,613. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

