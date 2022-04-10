British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.18) to GBX 3,675 ($48.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.66) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.79).

BATS opened at GBX 3,291 ($43.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,227.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,888.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.33).

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.20), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($365,342.40). Insiders have acquired a total of 14 shares of company stock worth $45,156 over the last ninety days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

