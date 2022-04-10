Brokerages Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.84). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($3.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. 801,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,069. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

