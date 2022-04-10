Brokerages Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.92. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 59,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $710.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

