Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust also reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. 630,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,792. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

