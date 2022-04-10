Brokerages Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE HWM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.52. 1,908,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $1,874,000. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.