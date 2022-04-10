Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

LBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.