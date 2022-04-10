Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $11.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $11.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yum China by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,864,000 after acquiring an additional 455,108 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Yum China by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,926,000 after purchasing an additional 419,989 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,961,000 after acquiring an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

