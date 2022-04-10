Brokerages Expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) will announce $190,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Brickell Biotech posted sales of $20,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year sales of $4.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $10.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $16.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brickell Biotech.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,479 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63,982 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 1,469,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,295. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.