Brokerages Expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. EnLink Midstream reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENLC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 2,186,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $10.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

