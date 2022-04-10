Brokerages Expect Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) will report sales of $310.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.00 million. Expro Group posted sales of $94.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 227.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expro Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of XPRO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 394,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,740. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

