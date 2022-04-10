Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will report $53.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $60.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $217.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $241.63 million, with estimates ranging from $237.10 million to $244.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.65. 218,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,561. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.65. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

