Brokerages Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.24. National Vision reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Vision.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.
Shares of EYE stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. National Vision has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $65.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.
National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
