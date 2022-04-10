Brokerages Expect Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will post sales of $230.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.45 million and the highest is $233.43 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stevanato Group.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:STVN traded up €0.35 ($0.38) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €19.74 ($21.69). The stock had a trading volume of 603,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,673. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.79. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a one year high of €29.18 ($32.07).
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 181,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,342,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
