Brokerages Expect The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ODP’s earnings. ODP reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ODP will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ODP.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. ODP’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. ODP has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $198,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,592 shares of company stock worth $2,164,684 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in ODP by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 628,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 132,550 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ODP by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ODP by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in ODP by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 470,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 192,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ODP during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About ODP (Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

