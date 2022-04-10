Brokerages Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. UMH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,753 and sold 7,710 shares valued at $182,673. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,864 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 204,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.18. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

