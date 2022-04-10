Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $122.22

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLH opened at $109.05 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.52.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.