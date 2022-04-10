Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price at $84.11

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,335. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

