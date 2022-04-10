Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Price Target at €23.83

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.83 ($26.19).

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.03) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.69) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €17.13 ($18.82) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($19.92). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.57.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

