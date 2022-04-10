Brokerages Set Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Target Price at $14.80

Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

NETI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NETI stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Eneti has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Eneti had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eneti will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,900,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 3,624.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 510,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 444,444 shares in the last quarter.

Eneti Inc engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

