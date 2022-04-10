Brokerages Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Target Price at $60.75

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

